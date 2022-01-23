Four Middle Eastern countries for investors to watch in 2022

SHAFAQNA-The Four countries in the region that look set for stellar years in 2022 for FDI.

Oman

Oman’s economy is set to grow by 3.3% in 2022, according to a report by the International Institute of Finance.The increase in demand for oil, alongside the ending of the current Opec+ agreement to allow an increase in oil production, will benefit the country in 2022. A new five-year plan for 2021–25, as part of Vision Oman 2040, has also provided a more tangible outlook for the short term. Reforms are key, Oman having set a 3.2% annual average growth rate in non-oil activities in its GDP. The country plans to diversify its focus to tech, agriculture, fisheries, food processing, transporting, storing and logistics.

Qatar

Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November and December, bringing with it an abundance of opportunities. The country has predicted that hosting the FIFA World Cup will create more than 1.5 million new jobs in key sectors such as construction, real estate and hospitality. Organisers hope to attract 1.2 million tourists during the tournament, generating substantial income for the economy. Furthermore, the legacy of the tournament and its increasing profile as a tourist destination should provide longer economic benefits to Qatar.The country also hopes to attract foreign investors in increasing numbers ,Investmentmonitor reported.

Saudi Arabia

Keen to move away from a reliance on fossil fuels, Saudi Arabia is increasing its focus on the private sector. The country expects to witness economic growth of 7.4% in 2022, according to its budget document.

To continue to attract tech investors, the country is also progressing with its plans for a $500bn AI-powered city, Neom. The first stage is scheduled to open in 2025 and there are plans to extend the city into Egypt and Jordan, making it the first private zone to span three countries.

United Arab Emirates

Following the beginning of celebrations in 2021 for ‘The Year 50’, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated its milestone Golden Jubilee, enthusiasm for growth in the next 50 years is building, promptly starting in 2022.

The country has launched its Projects of the 50, a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development, transform it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal destination for talent and investors. The central bank of the UAE has forecast the economy to grow by 4.2% in 2022. This growth is aided by the increase in oil and gas prices, a rebound in demand for goods and services but also the country’s response to Covid-19. The country has been hailed for its efforts in fighting the pandemic. It was one of the first countries in the world to launch support packages and initiatives.