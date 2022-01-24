Syria shuts government offices due to fuel shortage

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian government has closed all government offices from today to next Thursday due to lack of fuel for heating.

The Syrian government said in a statement that the decision was due to the weather and the lack of energy carriers, and that it was dedicated to serving citizens in the administration.

This decision has been made while most of the Syrian provinces are facing snowstorms, winds and freezing of transportation roads.

The Syrian government yesterday called on the Ministry of Electricity to take appropriate measures to allocate as much electricity as possible for domestic use over the next ten days, and to supply electricity to towns and industrial areas only from 7 am to 5 pm.

The Ministry of Environment, Oil and Mineral Resources was also instructed to supply the provinces with the fuel they needed.

Due to the increase in fuel prices and the government’s action to limit the distribution of fuel to households, the Syrian people are facing many problems in providing heating equipment.

Last July, the Syrian government increased the price of subsidized fuel oil by 178 percent per liter, the cost per liter of subsidized petrol rose from 180 to 500 Syrian pounds.

The shortage of fuel in Syria has caused the price of gasoline on the black market to more than double its government rate.

Syria has long been one of Iran’s importers of crude oil for the production of petroleum products, as its oil production was at a maximum of 400,000 barrels per day, which has fallen sharply after the civil war in the country.

