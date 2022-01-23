Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine decorated with flowers on the birth anniversary of Lady Zahra (S.A)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA– The shrine of Amir al-Mo’menin Imam Ali (A.S) was decorated with more than three thousand branches of flowers on the occasion of the birth anniversary of of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A).

Last night, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Zahra (S.A), the shrine of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (A.S), was illuminated by the servants of this Astan.

Also, the flag designed with with phrase “Sayyid al-Nisa ‘al-Alamin”, the titles of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A), was raised over the shrine, and the song of Labaik Ya Zahra resounded on the porch of Najaf.

In addition, the servants of the Alavi holy shrine decorated it with more than 3,000 branches of flowers last night, and after that, the porch of Najaf was decorated by the servants of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

During the flower arrangement of Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine, the servants gave flowers to the pilgrims to congratulate the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A).

In the shrine of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (A.S), after the Maghrib and Isha prayers, the Faraj prayer was played and the pilgrims whispered this spiritual prayer together.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English