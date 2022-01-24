https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/20220118_154141.jpg 750 1100 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-24 05:39:132022-01-24 05:39:13Shia Graph: Whoever adopts greed as a habit devalues himself whoever...
Source: Nahj al-Balagha/saying 2
Shia Graph: Whoever adopts greed as a habit devalues himself whoever…
SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali Ibn Abu Talib (A.S) said:
Whoever adopts greed as a habit devalues himself, whoever discloses his hardship agrees to be humiliated and whoever allows his tongue to overpower his soul debases her soul.
Source: Nahj al-Balagha/saying 2
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!