Date :Monday, January 24th, 2022 | Time : 05:39 |ID: 245217 | Print

Shia Graph: Whoever adopts greed as a habit devalues himself whoever…

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali Ibn Abu Talib (A.S) said:

Whoever adopts greed as a habit devalues himself, whoever discloses his hardship agrees to be humiliated and whoever allows his tongue to overpower his soul debases her soul.

Source: Nahj al-Balagha/saying 2

Shia Graph: During civil disturbance be like an adolescent camel

You might also like
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Fourteen Infallibles (AS)
Turkish Sunni ambassador to Iraq: We are proud of bravery, wisdom of Imam Ali
Video: Wiladat eve of Imam Ali (A.S)
A Painting of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (a.s.) from 100 Years Ago by a German…
Shia Graph, Yawm al-Shakk, Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Yawm Al-Shakk
What does the word 'Shia' mean?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *