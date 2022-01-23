Date :Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 | Time : 19:47 |ID: 245239 | Print

Birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (S.A.) marked in Brazil

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (S.A.) was held in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo with the participation of Lebanese, Brazilian, and Iranian Muslims and Shias.

Hojjat ul-Islam Khalilu, head of Imam Mahdi Islamic Center in Sao Paulo, spoke on Saturday on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) about her character.

Some guests in the ceremony also recited poems describing the character of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (S.A.).

January 23, 2022, is the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (S.A.), the daughter of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammad(PBUH), and the wife of Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam.

