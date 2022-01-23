Iranian Red Crescent Society hospital to be launched in Najaf

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The first phase of a hospital being built by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf will be inaugurated on Monday.

The 220-bed hospital is being constructed with the cooperation of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine.

The IRCS chief, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, and represantaive of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the IRCS Hojat-ol-Islam Moezzi have traveled to Iraq to attend the opening ceremony.

A number of senior Iraqi officials will also be present at the event.

The inauguration of the first phase comes on the occasion of the birthday of Hazrat Zahra (SA) and the second phase will be launched on the birthday of Hazrat Ali (AS) next month.

The hospital will provide medical services to all patients, including pilgrims of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

Upon completion, it will include different sections such as specialized clinics, emergency rooms, surgery center and medical imaging department.