Saudi worshipers in Jeddah wept over demolition of their mosque and its conversion into an opera house

SHAFAQNA- Saudi activists on social media published an impressive video of worshipers at a mosque in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after the last Friday prayer and before the mosque was demolished to launch an investment project by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to this video, the worshipers hugged each other in tears after the last Friday prayers in the mosque, while they do not know whether they will meet again after the destruction of this mosque, which has brought them together for many years!

Social media activists have condemned Saudi officials for completely demolishing residential neighborhoods in Jeddah province and relocating residents without giving them the opportunity to find housing instead of their homes, which have been completely demolished.

The demolition of Jeddah came as Mohammad bin Salman launched a new investment project to build the world’s most important four-story building, the Opera House, Museum, Sports Stadium and Ocean Pools and Coral Farms.

Over the past few days, activists on social media, with the two hashtags of the destruction of Jeddah and the threat of Jeddah, have stressed that a humanitarian, social and economic catastrophe will affect at least more than a million people.

The activists noted that the Jeddah municipality had given residents of these neighborhoods 48 hours, some only 24 hours, and some had evacuated their homes immediately. Emphasizing that the compensation given to some is not as much as a third of the value of their homes, the activists added that the Jeddah municipality will cut off water, electricity and services before the warning.

The activists released a video expressing the grief of Jeddah residents over the overnight threat to evacuate the houses and alleys where they grew up.

