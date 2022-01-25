Political expert: Challenges between Russia and US in ME region will increase/ Possibility of significant changes in power structure in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A researcher of Middle Eastern affairs said: “Regarding the international powers in the region, it seems that the challenge between Russia and the United States will intensify which I think is the most important issue next year.”

The Americans will never leave Iraq completely

Dr. Hasan Lasjerdi in an interview with Shafaqna about the important challenges and developments in the Middle East this year, said that The most important developments in the region in the new year seem to be the presence of international powers in the Middle East, which is the most important issue for the US withdrawal from the region. Although the Americans said they were leaving Iraq, it seems that will never leave the country completely.

Challenges of power in Saudi Arabia

He continued: “In the case of Saudi Arabia, there are many challenges in establishing the presence of the Crown Prince in this country and it may create problems in its internal field in the future. there are divisions in the power structure in Saudi Arabia that may lead to significant changes in the country in the future”.

Lasjerdi also spoke about the situation in Syria and stressed that in Syria, it seems that the government can solve the problems inside the country and can reach solutions in the economic field to stabilize the situation of Syria in the region and ask different countries to invest in this country.

Challenges between Russia and the United States will increase in the region

The regional affairs expert clarified the presence of international powers in the Middle East and said: “Regarding international powers in the region, it seems that the challenge between Russia and the United States will intensify, which I think is the most important issue next year. This challenge will become more prominent. Russia showed that it was not willing to give up Syria and thought for its part that if it lost Syria, it would actually lose the whole region. on the other hand, the United States is concerned about this issue, and it seems that the challenges between Russia and the United States will increase this year.”

