2022: Seminal year for the environment

SHAFAQNA FUTURE: The continued COVID-19 pandemic, resurgent wildfires, enduring crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste are the most important challenges that the world is facing. Yet, 2022 could prove to be a seminal year for the environment.

The coming year will also mark two golden jubilees, High-level events and conferences scheduled, which are hoped to reenergize international cooperation and collective action held in 2022.

The Stockholm+50 meeting in June 2022, reflect upon half a century of global environmental action and look forward.

The Stockholm Conference also birthed the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), UNEP is going into 2022 with a new “Medium-Term Strategy” featuring seven interlinked subprograms for action: Climate Action, Chemicals and Pollutions Action, Nature Action, Science Policy, Environmental Governance, Finance and Economic Transformations and Digital Transformations.

UNEA 5.2 will take place in February 2022.

June will be a busy month on the environmental calendar. On the 5th, the world will come together to celebrate World Environment Day. This year’s event will be hosted by Sweden, under the campaign slogan “Only One Earth”, with a focus on living sustainably in harmony with nature

Experts hope that 2022 will be a year of breakthroughs for the environment.

Source: unep