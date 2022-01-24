Hossein Vafaei became first Iranian to win a ranking title in Snooker Shoot Out’s history

Three-time world champion Williams played just one shot in the final, his break-off shot leaving Vafaei the chance to pot a difficult long red into the corner pocket.

Vafaei went on to make a break of 71 to secure the title and dedicated the victory to his grandmother, who died recently.“That is for you grandma,” the 27-year-old told Eurosport. “It’s Mother’s Day in Iran and I am very proud I did that. I could not be more happy, Sky Sports reported.

‘When I arrived at this event I nearly pulled out because my grandmother passed away,’ Vafaei told WST. ‘I was in my room crying for one hour for my grandma. My mother and everyone in my family were crying.

‘I decided to play but I didn’t care about winning or losing. I don’t know…an energy came to me, I don’t know how to explain it, and I played fantastic. It was very sad news for me but everyone told me to win it for my grandma, I wanted to do that and I have done it’, according to METRO.