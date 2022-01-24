Date :Monday, January 24th, 2022 | Time : 15:54 |ID: 245330 | Print

Mosque targeted in shooting attack in Germany

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An attack by assault rifles was reported at a mosque in Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt province early Monday.

Two individuals heard shots near the Islamic Cultural Center in Halle, according to a statement made by police, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The police discovered three bullets on the ground.

Eyewitnesses noted that a 55-year-old person from a building across the mosque opened fire on the mosque from his home.

Police reportedly confiscated two weapons found in his home.

The police statement noted that the suspect did not have a criminal record and the investigation was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Central Council of Muslims in Germany condemned the incident in a Twitter post.

“Thankfully nobody was injured. Police are still investigating and interrogating. Anti-Muslim hatred and racism are not just in words,” the statement read. The council continued by thanking police for catching the suspect and hoping that they shed further light on the incident.

The council also said the mosque had faced similar attacks in the past.

Germany has experienced a rise in racism and anti-Muslim hatred in recent years. Germany is home to 81 million people and hosts the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France.

