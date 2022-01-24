Gazan Female artists reviving Quran export (+Photo)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Dozens of female artists in Gaza make embroidered covers for the Holy Quran and export their products to various countries.

An association dubbed “Rayidat al-Mustaqbal” (Pioneers of Future) has established a workshop in Khan Yunis neighborhood, south of the Gaza Strip. Some 40 women work here by implementing the traditional Palestinian embroidery to various products including coverings for the Quran, according to Palestine Today.

The produced artworks are installed on Al-Aqsa Mushafs and then exported to various countries such as Qatar.

Hana al-Battah, director of the association, says they started work in 2009 in a small room and now a permanent exhibition of their products is available. Women working here make ends meet by their artworks in the hard economic conditions of the Gaza strip.

Other products of the workshop include embroidered wallets and dresses, she said, noting that the association provides the raw material for the women and they work either in the workshop or in their homes, and then the association sells the products in local or foreign markets.

She said they have managed to sell their products in countries such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Turkey, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Naming this art as a heritage, the director said that people are doing their best to preserve embroidery and hand it to the next generations.

The most important challenge ahead of the association is the time of delivery of products to other states because with the siege imposed by the Israeli regime on Gaza, borders are often shot and this leads to delays in the delivery.