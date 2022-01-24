Date :Monday, January 24th, 2022 | Time : 16:31 |ID: 245342 | Print

Nigerian Muslims celebrate birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah(S.A.)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Muslim ummah in Abuja and many states of Nigeria on 23 January 2022 conducted the birth anniversary of Lady FatimaH Zahra (S.A), daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In the Northeastern state of the country, Sunni Muslims attended the birth anniversary celebrations organized by Shi’a Muslims at Madrasatu Sumayya Bauchi State where special activities did including lectures and songs about the life of Lady Fatima, and special prayers for the success of people of Yemen who are facing genocidal attacks by a coalition of some Arab countries under the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

Lady Fatima, the mother of the second and third Shia Imams, is regarded as a role model by Muslim women for her moral and religious virtues.

Every year, all Shias worldwide commemorate Mother’s Day on the 20th day of the Islamic lunar month of Jamadi al-Thani, which marks the birthday anniversary of Lady Fatima.

