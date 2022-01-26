​​Is a more peaceful Middle East possible in 2022?

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The political winds in the Middle East are shifting in favor of greater cooperation among the countries of the region as the US disengages and pivots to Asia.

The US’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan last year have served as wake-up calls for Middle Eastern leaders that US security guarantees may be fraying. That has prompted regional rivals to seek out partnerships of mutual benefit and play down areas of disagreement. It has also put pressure on the Persian Gulf states and other Arab countries to directly engage with each other to defuse longstanding tensions.

There is increased diplomacy between countries in the region on issues that are important for stability. Toward the end of last year, UAE Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed visited Turkey, his national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed visited Iran, and Saudi officials have also been meeting with their Iranian counterparts. This outreach highlights a remarkable shift by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which have for the past years treated Turkey as a rival for influence in the region and Iran,Gzeromedia told.

In early 2021, the years-long blockade of Qatar led by Saudi Arabia and UAE was lifted, leading to improved cooperation among PersianGulf countries. More recently, the UAE and Turkey recently signed a series of trade and investment deals.

Other countries such as Egypt and Jordan are welcoming the move toward greater cooperation for the increased stability and economic benefits they hope it will bring. Jordan, especially, has often found itself balancing relationships with competing countries of the region.

The upcoming Arab League meeting in March will likely be another opportunity to advance progress on resetting relations and bringing Syrian back into the Arab fold. Better relations and greater stability could allow for more economic cooperation. The Persian Gulf states could also be willing to leverage their vast financial resources to support development in some countries.

But it’s still nowhere near smooth sailing in the region. There are risks that the recent progress in lowering tensions is derailed — by even minor issues or miscalculations — or that a renewed cycle of escalation emerges.

Meanwhile, there are still many countries with unstable outlooks including Lebanon, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan. They are all theaters of regional competition and could further inflame disagreements between regional powers.