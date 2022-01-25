Islamabad: Conference about the life of Hadhrat Zahra (SA) [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The scientific conference on the life of Seyyedatu Nisa Al-Aa’lamin (SA) was organized by the Imam Al-Khoei Charity Institute at Al-Kauthar Islamic University of Islamabad in Pakistan. Researchers participating in the conference, who had previously submitted papers, also recorded their lectures and submitted them to the institute for presentation.

The themes of this conference included “moral virtues in the social life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).” According to the conference secretariat, more than 36 articles from Pakistan, Iran and Iraq were sent to the conference. A book fair on the same subject was held on the side-lines of the conference, which showed that there are few books on the subject at book fairs and markets in Pakistan.

