A Palestinian woman who studied 150 Quran interpretations to write her own

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Naila Sabri is a Palestinian woman whose Quran Exegesis titled Tafsir al-Mubsir li-Nur al-Quran has been regarded as a great scholarly achievement for Palestinians.

Naila was born in 1944 in Qalqilya in the West Bank. She was raised in a religious family. Her father was a graduate of Al-Azhar University and served as the Mufti of Qalqilya for years.

After finishing guidance school, she went to an Islamic seminary to continue her education. After graduation, she spent some 20 years to write her Quran exegesis.

Over this period, she studied more than 150 Quran interpretations as well as many books on Hadith and other subjects. Her 11-volume Quran exegesis was first Published in the United Arab Emirates in 1997 and then republished in Bahrain in 2003.

She has also written many articles and several other books, including one titled “Asmaullah ul-Husna” (God’s beautiful names).

She teaches religious sciences at Al-Aqsa Mosque and has also attended seminars on Quranic topics in countries like Norway, Sweden, France, the US, Canada, South Africa, Britain, Switzerland, Turkey, Germany, Denmark, India, South Korea, Brazil and Romania.