Beirut: Lebanon’s President meets with Syrian Energy Minister

SHAFAQNA – Lebanon’s President, Michel Aoun along with the Minister of Energy, hosted the Syrian Energy Minister, Ghassan Zamil at the Presidential Palace. Earlier, Syrian Energy Minister had arrived in Lebanon to meet with the directors of electricity transmission companies.

Following these talks, two agreements between Lebanon, Jordan and Syria are scheduled to be signed at the Ministry of Energy and Water tomorrow, Wednesday (26 Jan 2022) at 10:00 AM. These agreements are with Jordan to supply electricity and the other with Jordan and Syria to transfer energy through Syria to Lebanon.

The Syrian Minister of Economy announced in October that the oil and electricity sector had suffered the most because terrorists were systematically attacking the infrastructure of the two sectors. The Damages to the Electricity and oil Sector in Syria Are Recorded at More than$ 195 Billion by 2020.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.