Saudi exports jump 82% in November

SHAFAQNA – Data from the General Statistics Office of Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday) announced an 82.5 % increase in exports of goods in November 2012. The total value of exports from Saudi came to 107.3 billion riyals in November, up from 58.8 billion riyals in November 2020. The share of oil exports from total exports increased from 65.0%.

The report further revealed that non-oil exports increased by 26.1% year-on-year in November 2021, rising to SAR 26.0 billion from SAR 20.6 billion in November 2020, while non-oil exports increased compared to October 2021 by SAR 2.1 billion or 9.0%. The merchandise imports increased by 1.4% in November 2021. The value of imports amounted to SAR 49.4 billion in November 2021 compared to SAR 48.7 billion in November 2020.

