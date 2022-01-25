Saudi Arabia: Bin Salman appoints an American as the country’s Director of Mining

SHAFAQNA – Distrust of local capabilities in Saudi Arabia appears to have led Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to oust Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, Director of Saudi Arabian Mining Co., and replace him with an American. Robert Wilt’s appointment to replace Al-Harbi comes just months after his appointment as CEO and this is the fourth American director to be replaced in the past two years.

The company with majority owned by the kingdom’s Sovereign Wealth Fund as is known. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants the mining industry to be a key part of the country’s diversification from oil. Robert Wilt, a former Alcoa Corp. executive who was most recently CEO of one of Canada’s largest food companies and was one of the experts who recently received Saudi citizenship.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.