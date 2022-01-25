Lebanon: Parliament’s Speaker called ex-PM’s decision to suspend his political activities as tragic

SHAFAQNA- The Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives has called the decision of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri to suspend his participation in the upcoming elections as a tragic decision.

“Hariri’s decision is a tragic decision,” Nabih Berri said. Former Lebanese Minister Saad Hariri decided yesterday (Monday) to suspend his participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections. At a press conference yesterday (Monday 24 Jan 2022), Hariri announced the suspension of his political life and non-candidacy in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and called on his party, the Future Movement, to do the same.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English