Lebanon: Parliament’s Speaker called ex-PM’s decision to suspend his political activities as tragic

SHAFAQNA- The Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives has called the decision of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri to suspend his participation in the upcoming elections as a tragic decision.

“Hariri’s decision is a tragic decision,” Nabih Berri said. Former Lebanese Minister Saad Hariri decided yesterday (Monday) to suspend his participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections. At a press conference yesterday (Monday 24 Jan 2022), Hariri announced the suspension of his political life and non-candidacy in the upcoming parliamentary elections, and called on his party, the Future Movement, to do the same.

