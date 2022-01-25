Japanese Ambassador announced readiness to work in Kabul

SHAFAQNA- Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan said during a meeting with the Taliban Deputy Prime Minister that the Japanese Embassy in Kabul was preparing to begin operations as soon as possible.

Takashi Okada, Japan’s Ambassador to Kabul, met with Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, stressing the importance of Afghanistan’s stability for Japan, saying: “We are preparing for the Japanese embassy in Kabul to open as soon as possible.” Referring to the Taliban’s promise to reopen all girls’ schools, he expressed hope that all schools would reopen in April with the start of the new school year. Hanafi also said in the meeting: “The new government is determined to treat all Afghans well and equally, now corruption has been eradicated and serious efforts are underway to prevent the cultivation, processing and trafficking of narcotics.”

Referring to the $100 million aid from Japan, Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Abdul Kabir said the aid would be used in agriculture, education, drinking water and public health. Emphasizing that humanitarian aid would be distributed transparently, Abdul Kabir called on the international community to pursue a path of understanding instead of putting pressure on Afghanistan.

