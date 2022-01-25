Date :Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 | Time : 19:03 |ID: 245487 | Print

Photos: Brazilian Shia cleric ‘Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul’ serve needy people with hot meal, fruit juice

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Brazilian Shia cleric ‘Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul’ in his weekly program in Sao Paulo serve needy people with hot meal and fruit juice.

