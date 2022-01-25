Photos: Brazilian Shia cleric ‘Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul’ serve needy people with hot meal, fruit juice

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/11-8.jpg 720 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-25 19:03:392022-01-25 19:03:55Photos: Brazilian Shia cleric 'Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul' serve needy people with hot meal, fruit juice
Date :Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 | Time : 19:03 |ID: 245487 | Print
You might also like
Photos: Shia, Sunni Muslims attended meeting about Imam Ali (A.S) at Al-Zahra Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Photos: Brazilian Shia cleric 'Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul' distributes snacks and juice to needy people in Sao Paulo
Photos: Meshedi Dadash Masjid in Azerbaijan prepare essential food packages to needy people during the Month of…
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!