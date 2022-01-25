Occupiers threaten to demolish two Palestinian schools

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Israeli authorities have threatened to demolish two Palestinian schools in the occupied West Bank.

The occupiers have sent notifications to the schools in Jub al-Dib neighborhood of Bethlehem, claiming that the construction has been illegal, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hassan Breijieh, director of an association that confronts settlements in Bethlehem, says the “Raqafim” settlement institution has issued demolition notices.

The report also cited a video that shows an armed Israeli settler placing a demolition notice in the courtyard of one of the two schools.

Palestine’s education ministry opened a number of schools in the area a few years ago to serve children who are poised to threats by the Israel .

The occupied West Bank was divided into three areas – A, B, and C – as part of the Oslo Accords, signed by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel in 1993 and 1995.

The agreements led to the establishment of an interim Palestinian government – the Palestinian Authority (PA), which was granted limited powers of governance in Areas A and B.

They were also meant to kick-start future peace talks brokered by the United States, with a two-state solution as the desired objective of negotiations.

But the outcomes of the Oslo Accords have instead left Israel in complete control of the Palestinian economy, as well as its civil and security matters in more than 60 percent of the West Bank, designated as Area C.

Despite granting the interim government control over administrative and internal security matters in parts of the West Bank, Israel maintains military control over the entire area.

Efforts to strike a comprehensive peace deal over the years have proven fruitless, leaving the Palestinians with a provisional self-governing authority that has been unable to prevent Israeli expansion.