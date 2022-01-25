https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/p04-02-1.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-25 19:16:332022-01-25 19:16:33Assad issues general amnesty for Syrian refugees inside and outside the country
Assad issues general amnesty for Syrian refugees inside and outside the country
SHAFAQNA – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued an amnesty for the full punishment of perpetrators of internal and external escape crimes before 1/25/2022.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Today, (Tuesday) announced in a decree that it will grant amnesty for crimes committed before January 25, as follows:
The full punishment for the perpetrators of internal and external escape crimes issued in Articles 100 and 101 of the Military Penal Code will be pardoned if they surrender within 3 to 4 months.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!