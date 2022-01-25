Date :Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 | Time : 19:16 |ID: 245499 | Print

Assad issues general amnesty for Syrian refugees inside and outside the country

SHAFAQNA – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued an amnesty for the full punishment of perpetrators of internal and external escape crimes before 1/25/2022.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Today, (Tuesday) announced in a decree that it will grant amnesty for crimes committed before January 25, as follows:

The full punishment for the perpetrators of internal and external escape crimes issued in Articles 100 and 101 of the Military Penal Code will be pardoned if they surrender within 3 to 4 months.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

