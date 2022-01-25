Date :Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 | Time : 19:20 |ID: 245505 | Print

Photos: ‘Who is Hussain?’ volunteers in London gift roses to passerby on birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah(A.S.)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: In honour of Hussain ibn Ali’s mother, Fatima binte Muhammad’s birth anniversary ‘Who is Hussain?’ team in London dedicated this week gifting roses to the general public with Who Is Hussain? information packs.

