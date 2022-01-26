Date :Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 | Time : 07:54 |ID: 245529 | Print

Bashar Al-Jaafari: Economic terrorism targeting Syrian people

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister “Bashar Al-Jaafari” said in an address to the United Nations Human Rights Council that coercive measures amount to economic terrorism. In his address to the council, Syrian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bashar Al-Jaafari said that the coercive measures have turned to economic terrorism targeting Syrian citizens.

He stressed that these coercive measures target Syrian citizens in their right to life, health, education, and development in all of its forms. Al-Jaafari underlined that Syria has agreed with 44 non-governmental organizations related to humanitarian affairs to operate in Syria and has facilitated the work of these organizations in order to support efforts to reduce the negative effects of war and crisis.

