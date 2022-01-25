Date :Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 | Time : 19:37 |ID: 245536 | Print

British girl coverts to Islam in London

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Gabriella, a 22-year-old English, and Catholic, attended the celebration of the birthday anniversary of Lady Fatima in the Islamic Center of London, converted to Islam, and chose the name Fatemeh for herself.

In recent years so many citizens of non-Islamic countries have converted to the holy religion of Islam.

The young girl is proud that she has chosen Fatemeh as her Muslim name.

Hundreds of Shi’as from Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and African countries took part in this year’s celebration of the birthday anniversary of Lady Fatima, which was held on Sunday night.

