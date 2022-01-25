Taliban’s dialogue with US and EU representatives

SHAFAQNA- Foreign Ministry spokesman under the Taliban-led interim government announced that the Taliban delegation met today with representatives of the United States and the European Union in Norway.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, speaking to the media that foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with representatives of the United States and European countries in Oslo, Norway.

Developments in Afghanistan and the economic and living conditions of the people of this country have been the focus of meetings between Muttaqi and representatives of the United States and European countries.

A Taliban delegation led by acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi started three days of talks in Oslo with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives.

This is the first visit by a Taliban delegation to Europe since they took control of Afghanistan.

The Taliban delegation arrived in Oslo from January 23 to 25 to attend an Afghanistan-focused meeting.

