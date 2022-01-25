Iran calls on UN to hold Saudi-led coalition accountable for criminal acts against Yemeni civilians

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s Secretary General of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights to United Nations Kazem Gharibabadi called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to hold Saudi-led coalition accountable for their criminal acts against Yemeni civilians .

“On January 21 and as many people around the world were overwhelmed with joy and happiness, the international community witnessed a criminal, cruel, inhuman and unjust act that contravened all principles and fundamentals of international law, especially international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL),” Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary general of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, wrote in a letter addressed to Michelle Bachelet.

He added that more than 100 people were killed and over 260 others wounded when the US-backed and Saudi-led war coalition launched an airstrike against a detention center in Yemen’s northwestern city of Sa’ada, noting that three children were among the fatalities. Gharibabadi highlighted that the Riyadh-led military alliance has carried out more than 839 air raids against ordinary Yemeni people, residential buildings, and public infrastructure so far this month.

“At a time when [so-called] human rights advocates deliberately turn a blind eye to all crimes being committed against the Yemeni nation, international organizations must expose the criminal acts, condemn them, take necessary measures to prevent their recurrence, and hold the perpetrators to account,” he stressed.

Gharibabadi said that the United Nations must prevent the ongoing crimes against the Yemeni people, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged nation, and hold the Saudi-led coalition and its supporters accountable for their criminal acts, Press TV reported.