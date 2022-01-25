https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/169401150.jpg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-25 19:55:392022-01-25 19:55:39Iran FM stresses resolve to expand ties with African countries
Iran FM stresses resolve to expand ties with African countries
SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday underlined Iran’s determination for promotion of relations with African countries in all areas.
Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey.
The two foreign ministers discussed different issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues.
The two sides agreed on forming a joint working committee, exploring the possibility of launching embassies in the two capitals and exchange of trade delegations.
The Togolese foreign minister also invited Amirabdollahian to pay a visit to Lomé and Iranian foreign minister welcomed the invitation.
