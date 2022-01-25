Date :Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 | Time : 19:55 |ID: 245547 | Print

Iran FM stresses resolve to expand ties with African countries

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA :  Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday underlined Iran’s determination for promotion of relations with African countries in all areas.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey.

The two foreign ministers discussed different issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues.

The two sides agreed on forming a joint working committee, exploring the possibility of launching embassies in the two capitals and exchange of trade delegations.

The Togolese foreign minister also invited Amirabdollahian to pay a visit to Lomé and Iranian foreign minister welcomed the invitation.

You might also like
Iranian FM: Washington not defendant but criminal in breaching JCPOA
Iran, Russia set to draft a strategic cooperation document soon: Iranian FM
Iran FM terms meeting with French counterpart as constructive & progressive
OIC Summit: Iran's FM's proposals to help Afghan people
Islamic Republic of Iran: Iranian FM & IAEA Chief meet in Tehran
Islamic Republic of Iran: Iranian and Pakistani FMs meet in Tehran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *