Beirut: Seventh most expensive city in the world

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese capital, Beirut, is ranked seventh in the world and first in the region in terms of the cost of living index in 2022.

The Lebanese economic and financial crisis has increased the cost of living in Beirut. The sharp devaluation of the Lebanese lira against the US dollar and the decline in people’s purchasing power from 51.84 in 2017 to 15.40 in 2022 are other factors driving up the cost of living in Beirut.

The Numbeo Statistics Agency has issued global living expenses by index and ranked different cities around the world based on the results of the index along with four other indicators such as rental costs, commodity prices, restaurant prices and local purchasing power of those cities compared to New York City.

The statistics of this site show that the city of Hamilton in Canada with a score of 149.02 is in the top cities with high costs in terms of these indicators compared to New York. After this city, the cities of Zurich, Basel and Zug, Switzerland are ranked second to fourth, respectively.

In the region, Beirut is the most expensive Arab city in terms of price level in New York City and is ranked seventh in the world in this regard. Doha and Abu Dhabi are among the most expensive Arab cities after Beirut.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

