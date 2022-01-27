Canada: Campaign to honour victims of Quebec City mosque

SHAFAQNA- Five years have gone by since the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City was subject to a tragic, hateful and Islamophobic crime; a tragedy etched into Canadian history as a powerful reminder of the need to confront Islamophobia.

On Jan. 29, 2017, a gunman, driven by bigotry and hate, entered the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City and interrupted evening prayer and opened fire on the worshippers, killing 6 men and injuring 19 people.

The attack lasted less than two minutes. In that time, 17 children lost their fathers, six wives lost their husbands and many lives were changed forever.

“The Islamic-phobic rage of one killer left 17 children orphaned,” Liberal MP Arif Virani told the House.

The attacker, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleaded guilty in 2018 to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder and was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 40 years. Later, a Quebec court ruled he could apply for parole in 25 years, CBC reported.

Since the shooting, Muslims across the country have engaged in surreal discussions around self-protection, such as how to duck for cover or file out safely should another shooter barge through the front door. These conversations are reminders of how hate has captured Canada. Some may not have noticed, many have probably forgotten.

But Muslims in Canada are forced to remember because we live in a new normal. This was made clear last summer with the shocking murder of the Afzaal family in London, Ontario, according to The Star.

January 29 is a date that Muslims in Quebec and the rest of Canada will forever mourn. But January 29 also represents a day of hope, a day where community can come together for a better future for Canadians of all backgrounds, for a Canada that is free from Islamophobia and hate.

On January 28 2021, the federal government recognized January 29 as a National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, one of many groups which had been urging the government to designate the day, says it will stand as a reminder of the lives lost and the work ahead to dismantle hate and racism.

The shooter’s racist rage was fuelled online, and the NCCM said that’s why it has been advocating for regulations to deal with online hate while respecting civil liberties.

“But there’s so much more that needs to be done in terms of action, including the dismantling of the 300 white supremacist groups that operate in Canada,” Mustafa Farooq, the chief executive officer of the NCCM, said in an interview, Global News reported.

In honour of the memory of the victims, in recognition of those who selflessly and courageously put themselves in harm’s way to protect others, and in solidarity with the survivors of this tragedy, National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) mark this day by inviting each and every Canadian to stand with Muslims by joining the Green Square Campaign.

The Green Square Campaign takes place in the week leading up to January 29th every year. The green square represents the green carpets of the Quebec City mosque, where the victims last stood to pray. It symbolizes the fact that the deceased are, God willing, in a green garden, in a better place since they left us that night.

This January 29th will also be enshrined as the first annual “National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia.”

The campaign urges supporters to wear the green square in solidarity with the six widows, the seventeen children left fatherless, Aymen Derbali who is left paralyzed for life, and every single person suffering the consequences of this hateful and despicable act of violence.

Monuments across the country will also be lit green for the same reasons. Friday sermons and vigils will be held to orient people’s hearts and memories back to what happened. Committed educators will be talking to their classrooms about the challenges of hate and violence.

You can join the Green Square Campaign in eight different ways: