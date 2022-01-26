Iraqi Nujaba Spokesman: UAE & Saudi aggressions in Yemen are crime against humanity

SHAFAQNA- “The flames of the Yemeni war will set the perpetrators on fire,” said the spokesman of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement, stressing that the events in Yemen are a crime against humanity. Quoting the representative office of Islamic Resistance Movement (Iraq’s Nujaba), “Nasr Al-Shammari”, the spokesman of this movement, once again reacted to the incidents in Yemen and the aggression of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in this country, Shafaqna reports from Mehr News Agency.

According to this report, the spokesman of Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement asserted: “The events in Yemen are crime against humanity and a massacre. “It is the natural and legitimate right of the Yemeni people and armed forces to defend themselves and respond to the aggressor countries. “We call on the leaders of the international community to return to their conscience and humanity if there is anything left,” he said, stressing the right of defending Yemen’s people and territory by the army and popular resistance committees.

He continued: “Perhaps by this they can prevent the destruction and massacre in Yemen; Since the spread of the flames of this war, will set its causes on fire before others. Al-Shammari concluded: “Triumphant will be the patient nation and the brave security forces and popular resistance committees.”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

Persian Version