The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside the plane where Qiblah’s direction is unknown

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside a plane where the direction of Qiblah is unknown.
Question: What is the ruling about performing Salaat inside a plane where there is no device to find the Qiblah?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Can ask the crew and after making sure, perform Salaat towards that direction and if the direction cannot be determined, perform Salaat to one direction.
- Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
- Read more: Shafaqna Directory