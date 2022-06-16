English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside the plane where Qiblah’s direction is unknown

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside a plane where the direction of Qiblah is unknown.

Question: What is the ruling about performing Salaat inside a plane where there is no device to find the Qiblah?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Can ask the crew and after making sure, perform Salaat towards that direction and if the direction cannot be determined, perform Salaat to one direction.

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani answered a question regarding the Salaat of Ziarat Ashura

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer to a question about the boundaries of the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) for pilgrims to perform Salaat

AH

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s view on using electric shock before slaughter of the animals

AH

Is it permissible for men to wear white or yellow gold?

Yahya

What is the general ruling on artificial insemination?

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s rulings on Zakat of Fitrah

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.