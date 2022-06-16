The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside the plane where Qiblah’s direction is unknown

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside a plane where the direction of Qiblah is unknown.

Question: What is the ruling about performing Salaat inside a plane where there is no device to find the Qiblah?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Can ask the crew and after making sure, perform Salaat towards that direction and if the direction cannot be determined, perform Salaat to one direction.