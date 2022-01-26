‘Global learning crisis’ continues

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Two years have passed since the corona outbreak, and the closure of educational institutions has caused a great deal of damage. school closures continue to disrupt the lives of over 31 million students, exacerbating what the United Nations’ Secretary General called “a global learning crisis.”

The UN chief, António Guterres warned in a video message marking the International Day of Education and remembered the “chaos” that COVID-19 caused in education worldwide, noting that, at the pandemic’s peak, some 1.6 billion school and college students had their studies interrupted.

He added: “Unless we take action, the share of children leaving school in developing countries who are unable to read could increase from 53 to 70 per cent”.

he believes conventional education systems are “struggling” to deliver the knowledge, skills and values needed to create a greener, better and safer future for all.

Because of these challenges, he is convening a Summit on Transforming Education in September.

Mr. Guterres noted the Summit will be the first time that world leaders, young people and all education stakeholders come together to consider these fundamental questions.

source: un