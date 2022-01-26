Transfering of the Palestinian prisoner despite the deterioration of his condition

SHAFAQNA – The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that Despite his deteriorating health condition to the point of danger, the prisons administration transferred the prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid from the hospital to a Ramle prison.

The association stressed in a statement that the Israeli move clearly represented thier intention to start killing the prisoner Abu Hamid in light of the critical health condition he suffers from, and his urgent need for medical follow-up.

Prisoners’ Committee in the Islamic and National Forces announced last Monday that the prisons of the Israel are in a state of rage following the deteriorating health of Abu Hamid and the spread of the corona virus among the prisoners.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.