UNAMI: Attack on al-Halbousi’s headquarters is a cowardly attempt to create chaos

SHAFAQNA – The United Nations mission in Iraq condemned a rocket attack that targeted the parliamentary speaker’s residence.

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned a rocket attack that targeted the parliamentary speaker’s residence on Tuesday night, calling it a cowardly attempt to create chaos.

UNAMI further encouraged the Iraqi authorities to step up their efforts to prevent the recurrence of such acts and the arrest of criminals and said: “We must remain calm and exercise restraint in the face of destabilizing efforts.”

Three rockets targeted Anbar province, close to the residence of Mohammed al-Halbousi, injuring two people including a young child.

According to the sources, another rocket hit the area of Ashrin Street and the municipal garage, and now the security forces are besieging this area.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.