Inauguration of the largest solar power project in Oman

SHAFAQNA – The largest utility-scale renewable energy project in Oman has been inaugurated.

Ibri Solar Project, which has a production capacity of about 500 megawatts and is the largest renewable energy project in the Sultanate of Oman, has been inaugurated. The project which is called ” Ibri” comprises 1.5 million bi-facial solar panels installed across 13 million square meters.

The project is a joint venture between the Omani public and the private sector, funded by the Saudi company ACWA, and is the first renewable energy investment project in Oman.

Yaqoob Saif Al Kiyumi, CEO of the Oman Energy and Water Procurement Company, said: Ibri power in the first and pilot phase of the inauguration, will supply 3% of Oman’s electricity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 340,000 tons.

He added: This project will cater to the electricity needs of almost 50,000 homes and completed the project within 13 months.

Oman is simultaneously implementing two other similar projects with a capacity of one thousand megawatts and projects to generate electricity from wind energy in the eastern and central provinces. Oman plans to supply 11 percent of its electricity from renewable energy by the end of next year, bringing that to 30 percent by 2030.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.