Quranic app aiming to facilitate memorization

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quranic center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.) has released a mobile application that seeks to facilitate memorization for the learners.

Named “Tarateel Alnoor” (Hymns of Light), the app works on the android operating system and is accessible through Google Play, according to Alkafeel.net.

Fatima al-Sayyid Abbas al-Mousawi, an official with the Astan, says this is one of several Quranic software developed by the center to promote Quran recitation and concepts.

After the idea of making an app centered on memorization formed, the Al-Kafeel Institute for Information Technology started designing and programming the application, she said.

She hoped that the app can help all those who wish to commit the Quran to their memory.

The app, she maintained, follows a simple procedure and learners can start memorizing Quran without the need to attend special courses.

The product has several features that facilitate the memorization process including special tables and lists for gradual memorization of the Quran, reminders for memorized verses, and procedures for assessing the learners’ success, Al-Mousawi said.

Another feature of the program is that it has 3600 multiple choice questions for memorization.