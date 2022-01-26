Date :Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 | Time : 17:23 |ID: 245710 | Print

No direct talks made with US yet : Iranian FM

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:  No direct talks have yet been made between Iran and the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted by a Member of Parliament.

Amirabdollahian attended a Majlis (Iranian Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to brief the Iranian lawmakers on the negotiations going on in Vienna on removal of the unlawful sanctions on Tehran.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh, the rapporteur of the the Iranian Parliament Commission, said that the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the negotiations in Vienna have made good progress.

He also quoted Amirabdollahian as saying that there are still issues remaining in place, adding that Iran seeks tangible guarantees and insists on verification.

