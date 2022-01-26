German envoy visits Qom religious sites in Qom (+Photos)

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: German Ambassador to Iran Hans Odo Motzel paid a visit to religious sites in Qom as well as the city’s seminary school.

The one-day trip was made on Tuesday morning. The envoy and his delegation visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and the museum of the complex which hosts different historical and cultural relics.

He also paid tribute to the late Islamic scholars and former Iranian prime minister Mostowfi ol-Mamalek whose burial places are inside the shrine.

Authorities of the shrine presented the ambassador with an exquisite copy of the Quran with English translation.

He also paid visits to Feyziyeh School, University of Religions and Denominations, cultural and communication center of Aalulbayt Institute, International Institute of Peace and Religions, and Jamkaran Mosque.