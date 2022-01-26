Canada: Maryam Khan becomes first Muslim woman endorsed for House Seat in CT

SHAFAQNA-Windsor Woman is the first Muslim woman to be endorsed as a candidate for the Connecticut House of Representatives.

“As a woman, as a woman of color, as an immigrant, a teacher, young person, there’s a lot of diversity that I bring to the state legislature,” Maryam Khan said.

Maryam was nominated for Connecticut’s 5th District seat, representing Windsor and Hartford, and it’s representation she says is part of her motivation, setting an example for young Muslim women ,Nbcconnecticut reported.

“At their age, I didn’t know what local politics was. I didn’t know what people could do to be involved and I didn’t think that there would be room for me in a place like that. So I’m happy that they’re able to have that and they’re able to see that, you know, you can be both Muslim and you can be, you know, part of your community,” Khan said.