10,000 spectators to attend Iran vs Iraq 2022 World Cup Qualifier

The Iranian national team will face Iraq on January 27 and the Iranian national team only needs one more victory to secure itself a place in Qatar. The match between Iran and Iraq football teams in the 2022 World Cup qualifier will be held at 18:00.

Iran football beam coach Dragan Skocic says that they will a tough match against rejuvenated Iraq.“Some players got infected with COVID-19 and it could be a huge blow to our team. The match against Iraq is very important since we can qualify for the 2022 World Cup if we defeat our opponents,” Skocic said in the pre-match news conference.

“Iran have a difficult task ahead but we are ready to beat them. I’ve seen Iraq’s matches in Arab Cup and I have to say they are a good team.“Sardar Azmoun and Ahmad Nourollahi have missed the match and finding replacement for them is very difficult,” the Croat added. “We respect rejuvenated Iraq but we want to beat them,” Skocic stated.

Group A leaders Iran will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row if defeat the Iraqi team at the Azadi Stadium.

Sources: Irna , Tehrantimes