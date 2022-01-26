Palestinian prisoner ‘Nasser Abu Hamid’ moved to Ramla prison hospital

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) moved the seriously ill prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid from Barzilai Hospital to Ramla prison hospital on Tuesday, despite his critical health condition.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society charged that the IOA act constituted an attempt to kill the cancer-stricken prisoner.

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees held the IOA responsible for Abu Hamid’s life, calling on the Red Cross to intervene to stop this Israeli decision.

The Commission also pointed out that Palestinian prisoners will escalate their protest steps in support of Abu Hamid and in protest against the Israeli deliberate medical negligence policy.

The protest steps will include boycott of Israeli court sessions and rejection of food. More than 600 Palestinian prisoners suffering from different health problems are currently held in Israeli jails. Dozens of them are in very critical condition, suffering from serious diseases including heart and kidney failure, paralysis and cancer.A total of 226 Palestinians died in Israeli custody since 1967. This includes 71 prisoners who died as a result of deliberate medical negligence.

