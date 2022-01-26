Date :Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 | Time : 19:56 |ID: 245763 | Print

Bahrain: Photographer Ahmad Hmaidan released after 9 years in prison

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: The Bahraini authorities released on Tuesday (January 25, 2022) photographer Ahmad Hmaidan within the alternative penal code.

Hmaidan was arrested from City Center mall in December 2012 when he was going to the cinema and was accused of attacking a police station.

The court sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

Hamidan was one of several photographers and journalists punished by the judiciary for their activities in documenting protests or violations committed by the Bahraini authorities.

Hmaidan who was released in exchange for an alternative punishment specified by the Interior Minister had only 11 months left of his prison term.

