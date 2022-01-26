France: Catholic Church collects €20 million in compensation for victims of child sexual abuse

SHAFAQNA- Catholic Church in France have collected 20 million euros in compensation for child sex abuse victims, according to the fund in charge of raising the money.

Church officials have been under intense pressure to recognise and compensate victims after a landmark French inquiry confirmed widespread abuse of minors by priests, deacons and lay members of the Church dating from the 1950s. The report found that 216,000 minors had been abused by clergy over the past seven decades, a number that climbed to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church are included, such as teachers at Catholic schools.

The commission that produced the report denounced the “systemic character” of efforts to shield clergy from prosecution, and urged the Church to pay victims with its own assets, instead of asking parishioners to contribute, France24 reported.