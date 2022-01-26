Middle East is running out of water in years ahead

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The summer of 2021 was hotter than almost any previous summer across the Middle East, with temperatures rising to nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) — almost 7 degrees Celsius higher than usual for that time of year. Also, heat and wind sparked severe forest fires, particularly in Algeria, where 65 people died as a result.Concludes an analysis by the European Union Institute for Security Studies: Future summers are likely to become even hotter and drier in the region.

“Arab Climate Futures,” a paper examining numerous climate science studies, paints a climatically depressing picture of the future of the Mideast, stretching from Morocco to Oman. According to the paper, the projected average temperature increase for these countries in the Middle East and North Africa will be 2.0 to 2.7 degrees C between 2040 and 2059. In specific areas, it may even become up to 3.3 degrees hotter. More so, since four-fifths of the region is desert or desert-like areas, the Mideast is already suffering from considerable drought, and additional environmental problems will exacerbate the situation further.

Worst impacts can still be averted

However, this development is not inevitable, said Florence Gaub, deputy director of the institute and one of the two authors of the study. Some trends, she told DW, can be averted; while others are almost impossible to avoid. “Egypt, for example, is at a crossroads: The impact of climate change depends very much on what the government does now,” Gaub said in an interview with DW.

If things go well, there would be 20 to 40 per cent less precipitation. The country could still cope with that. In the worst case, it could be up to 60 per cent less. In other countries, however, the effects of climate change can no longer be halted. “We already know that in Tunisia, for example, there will be no longer enough water to adequately supply the population in 2030, even without climate change,” Gaub said. This trend is not only related to climate change, but also to population growth and suboptimal use of existing water.

Climatic changes also affect society and politics

In the five years preceding the uprisings of the Arab Spring in 2011, the region had experienced one of the worst droughts in 100 years. It had robbed many people of their livelihoods, above all in agriculture. This, in turn, drove many rural residents to the cities; at the same time, food prices rose. The Arab revolutions were thus at least partially a consequence of water shortages.

Similar dystopic scenarios cannot be ruled out in the future either, says Gaub. “For example, less snow will fall in some regions of Morocco or Iraq. This will affect the small farmers who use the snow for agriculture.” The lack of water will then drive them and their families to the cities, she said. “But with their qualifications, these people will have a hard time finding a job. This could turn into a high potential for frustration, which of course can turn into violence at some point.”