Israeli president to make first visit to United Arab Emirates

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will visit the United Arab Emirates at the end of the month.

Herzog’s office said on Tuesday that the president will meet Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the January 30-31 trip.

“We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates,” Herzog said in the statement, adding that the countries were “laying the foundations of a new shared future”, AlJazeera reported.