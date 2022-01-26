Date :Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 | Time : 21:16 |ID: 245781 | Print

Israeli president to make first visit to United Arab Emirates

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will visit the United Arab Emirates at the end of the month.

Herzog’s office said on Tuesday that the president will meet Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the January 30-31 trip.

“We have the privilege of making history by making the first visit of an Israeli president to the United Arab Emirates,” Herzog said in the statement, adding that the countries were “laying the foundations of a new shared future”, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Iran to close cases of Jordanian nationals
European countries produced death in Middle East by their arms sales
Yemen, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Pak analyst: Nobody in the world seems to have a word of sympathy for the Saudi massacre…
Reports show violations against children’s rights in Bahrain, Saudi, UAE
Stockholm Agreement about Yemen violated by Saudi coalition
HRW condemned UAE over revoking citizenship of dissidents' families, imposing travel bans
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *