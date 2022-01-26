Date :Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 | Time : 22:55 |ID: 245812 | Print

Egypt’s president meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met on Wednesday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in  the Emirati capital.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and President el-Sisi addressed regional and international developments of mutual concern, in addition to the challenges and crises facing some countries in the Arab region.

“Relations between the UAE and Egypt are historical and deeply rooted,” Sheikh Mohamed said, stressing the two nations’ joint will to reinforce cooperation in vital economic and investment areas.

President el-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s principles related to resolving regional crises, which are based on resisting foreign intervention, combatting violence and terrorism, and protecting national institutions, to restore security and stability in countries experiencing crises, Emirates News Agency reported.

