SHAFAQNA- The catastrophic war in Yemen has caused extreme hardship in the region. Millions of people live in hunger in Yemen and a number of 130000 deaths is recorded because of lack of food, health services and infrastructure.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation is an African-based disaster response NGO which collect donates and supplies food parcels to thousands of needy people in Yemen.

Our team in Yemen supplied essential food parcels to thousands of people, including students living in university dorms and patients receiving treatment at various hospitals. #Gift_of_the_Givers#MiddleEast #yemen#MakeADifference #ForTheGreaterGood #HungerAlleviation pic.twitter.com/HADLEksJQf — Gift of the Givers – Middle East (@GiftEast) January 25, 2022

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees recently announced that over 1,200 Yemeni families have fled their homes in the first two weeks of 2022. This adds up to the 4.2 million people already displaced across the country.

After more than six years of conflict, Yemen remains the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and millions of displaced Yemenis face rising hunger.

Iraqi Nujaba Spokesman: UAE & Saudi aggressions in Yemen are crime against humanity

“The flames of the Yemeni war will set the perpetrators on fire,” said the spokesman of Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement, stressing that the events in Yemen are a crime against humanity.

“Nasr Al-Shammari”, the spokesman of this movement, once again reacted to the incidents in Yemen and the aggression of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in this country. He asserted: “The events in Yemen are crime against humanity and a massacre. “